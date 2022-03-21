Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,710 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $119,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

NYSE EW opened at $112.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,917 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,470 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.