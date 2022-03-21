Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,043 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $55,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $738.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $772.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $859.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

