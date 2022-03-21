SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.78) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.53) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.70 ($18.35).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

ETR:SFQ opened at €8.60 ($9.45) on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €8.20 ($9.01) and a 12-month high of €14.49 ($15.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $390.44 million and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.61.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.