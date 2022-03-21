Scanetchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.00 (SWC)

Scanetchain (SWC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Scanetchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scanetchain has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Scanetchain has a total market cap of $10,371.04 and approximately $24.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scanetchain

Scanetchain is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scanetchain is www.scanetchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

