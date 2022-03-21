Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Trading Down 0.5%

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.20. 1,553,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,030,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

