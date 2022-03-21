Sciencast Management LP Has $415,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $139.87 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.