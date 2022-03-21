Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.11 Million

Analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.02 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $20.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $149.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $155.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $157.06 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $168.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.18. 2,309,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.