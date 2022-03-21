Segantii Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 30.8% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 235.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUS opened at $9.76 on Monday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.