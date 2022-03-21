Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $49,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.49 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.