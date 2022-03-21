Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $509,000 in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAAU opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20. Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Get Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.