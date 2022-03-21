Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.18% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

