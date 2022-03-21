Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $216,000 Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of GHY stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

