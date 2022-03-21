ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lessened by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $579.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $554.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.67, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

