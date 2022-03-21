SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 21,821 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,821 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 66,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

