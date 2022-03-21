SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $213.48 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average of $220.06.

