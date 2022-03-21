Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of SCVL opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

