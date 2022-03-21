Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 5.8% of Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

