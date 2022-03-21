Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 394 Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.45% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.63. 7,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,942. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27.

