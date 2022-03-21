Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 39000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10.
About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)
