Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 39000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

