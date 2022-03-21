Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.05. 180,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,196,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,135 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,570 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

