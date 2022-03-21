Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of SOT.UN remained flat at $C$5.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 128,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.10. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of C$416.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.