Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Smart Sand stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $150.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

