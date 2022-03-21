Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Critical Review

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solid Power and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.64%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 104.82%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Solid Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.70 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -59.35

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Solid Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

