SOMESING Price Tops $0.0433 on Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $114.17 million and $2.12 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,162,260 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

