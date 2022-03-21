Sovos Brands Inc’s (NASDAQ:SOVO) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Sovos Brands’ (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sovos Brands had issued 23,334,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $280,008,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $12.63 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.15.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,886,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Sovos Brands by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 280,106 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

