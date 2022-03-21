Sovos Brands Inc’s (NASDAQ:SOVO) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Sovos Brands’ (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sovos Brands had issued 23,334,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $280,008,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Several brokerages recently commented on SOVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.
NASDAQ SOVO opened at $12.63 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.15.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,886,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Sovos Brands by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 280,106 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
