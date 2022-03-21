S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $459.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $459.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $477.00.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $409.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $342.60 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.92.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

