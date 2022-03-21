SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.96. 504,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,202,202. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.