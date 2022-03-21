SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,828 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 997.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 205,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 79,648 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 118,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,133. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

