SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 53,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 5,135,474 shares.The stock last traded at $71.18 and had previously closed at $71.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,508 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 224,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

