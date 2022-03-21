SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stake Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 81,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

