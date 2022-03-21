Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPXSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:SPXSF remained flat at $$163.91 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.19. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $145.66 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

