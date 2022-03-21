Spire Wealth Management Buys 665 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BC. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $93.25 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.07.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

