Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE AFL opened at $62.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.