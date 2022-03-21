Spire Wealth Management Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,820,000.

ILCG opened at $63.65 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44.

