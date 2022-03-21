Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRMT. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRMT opened at $90.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

