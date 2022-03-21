Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 274.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

