Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sprinklr traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.00. 5,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 911,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

