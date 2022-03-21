Standard Protocol Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $342,220.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.42 or 0.07091307 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.76 or 0.99762397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041030 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.