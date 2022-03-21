Starlink Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.56 Million (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Starlink has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Starlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Starlink has a total market cap of $143.52 million and $5.56 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.86 or 0.07011359 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,111.50 or 0.99882792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.