State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 191,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

TMHC stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,723. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

