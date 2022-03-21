State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,560 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC opened at $40.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.