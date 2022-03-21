State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 34,806 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,806 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 132,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 682,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock worth $3,462,312. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $74.59 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

