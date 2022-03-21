State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 775 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Quanex Building Products worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at $293,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NX opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

