State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 111,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJRI opened at $27.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $653.90 million, a P/E ratio of -164.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

