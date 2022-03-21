Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.88 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $251.86 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00231485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00213953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00026846 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.72 or 0.07155784 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,073 coins and its circulating supply is 24,617,265,468 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

