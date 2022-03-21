STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock to C$5.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. STEP Energy Services traded as high as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 344551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STEP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.78.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

