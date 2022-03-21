Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LDOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.13.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

