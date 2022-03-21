Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $115.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Avalara stock opened at $92.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.43. Avalara has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $238,704,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $85,617,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $82,900,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 494,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $45,008,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

