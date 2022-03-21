StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

