StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic American during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic American during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

